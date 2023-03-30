13 dead, girl still missing after stepwell collapse in Indore temple

"There was water into the well, which has turned into mud. A girl is reported missing. NDRF team is trying to find out some more people. So far, 13 dead bodies have been recovered," Mishra added.



He said this unfortunate incident, which occurred at around 12.30 p.m. at the Baleshwar Mahadev temple as people came to offer prayers on the occasion of Ram Navami, has sent shock waves across Madhya Pradesh.



The incident occurred after the roof over the the stepwell, said to be at least 50-60 feet deep and full with water, collapsed as over 25 people were standing on it.