13 districts, one question: will Delhi’s ‘redistricting’ deliver results?

The Delhi government’s recent decision to create two new districts — taking the total from 11 to 13 — is officially presented as an effort to enhance administrative efficiency and decentralisation amid rapid population growth. With some districts like North East and South reportedly exceeding 30 lakh residents, officials claim that smaller districts will reduce delays in public services, improve coordination between revenue, law enforcement and municipal bodies, and bring governance closer to citizens.

Delhi’s last major reorganisation in 2012 — which raised the number of districts from nine to 11 districts — was similarly justified with decentralisation as the goal. The current move is being projected by the authorities as a continuation of this approach to address the city’s expanding infrastructure needs.

Yet, political analysts caution that boundary drawing in Delhi is rarely neutral, especially with less than a year to the 2026 assembly elections. Although district boundaries do not officially determine electoral constituencies — a matter under the Election Commission’s purview—they shape administrative jurisdictions such as policing, education zones and revenue divisions. These changes can indirectly shift resource distribution and community representation, subtly altering the political landscape. According to a senior analyst from the Centre for Policy Research, “administrative convenience might be part of the story, but such decisions often realign voter demographics.”