13 more held in religious conversion case in UP

Sitapur's additional SP Narendra Pratap Singh said that they had received complaints from villagers that a group of men were inducing them with offers of jobs, money and even marriage for converting them to Christianity in Talgaon, Mishrikh, and Rampur Mathura.



"A case has been registered against two in Tambaur and evidence is being collected," he said.



On the other hand, in the previous case in which Pastor David Asthana was arrested on charges of conversion from Sadarpur, police are tracking the foreign funding made to his NGO.



On December 22, David was sent to 14-day police custody by a local court.