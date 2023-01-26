13 students detained for organising BBC docu screening at Jamia released: Police

Thirteen students detained for organising a screening of the BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots at Jamia Millia Islamia on Wednesday have been released, officials said.

The detained students were released after the Republic Day parade on Thursday, a senior police officer said.

The government had recently directed social media platforms to block links to the documentary titled "India: The Modi Question". The External Affairs Ministry has trashed the documentary as a "propaganda piece" that lacks objectivity and reflects a colonial mindset.