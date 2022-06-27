14 hospitalised kids develop severe symptoms after taking injections in Karnataka

The condition of 14 children, who were hospitalised after suffering from cold and fever, worsened following the administration of antibiotic injections in the Sagar town of Karnataka's Shivamogga district.

Among the hospitalised children, the condition of four became serious and were shifted to the District Hospital in Shivamogga on Monday.

According to the health authorities, the children were admitted to the hospital following cold and fever infection. The nurses there gave them antibiotic injections on Sunday night. Immediately after the administration of injections, the children developed severe fever and shivering.