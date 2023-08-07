Nation

14 killed, one missing after heavy rain hits China

Water levels in reservoirs and major rivers have so far receded to the safe range, Xinhua news agency reported

Representative image of heavy rainfall in China (photo: DW)
Representative image of heavy rainfall in China (photo: DW)
user

IANS

Fourteen people had been killed and one remained missing as of 10 p.m. Sunday after heavy rain battered the city of Shulan in northeast China's Jilin Province, local authorities said.

Water levels in reservoirs and major rivers have so far receded to the safe range, Xinhua news agency reported.

Shulan had experienced continuous rainy weather since Tuesday night. This round of rain has basically ended.

The local government has mobilized various rescue forces to relocate residents, repair roads, and restore power and communication to resume people's normal lives as soon as possible.

Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram 

Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines


Editors' Picks

Opinion ArticlesSubscribe Newspaper
Share
next
x