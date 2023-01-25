147 candidates suffer injuries in physical tests during Mumbai Fire Brigade recruitment drive

As many as 147 candidates have suffered injuries during physical tests held as part of the ongoing recruitment drive of the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the city civic body said.



While142 of them received minor injuries, five aspirants suffered fractures and were hospitalised, a release of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Tuesday.



Most of the candidates suffered injuries while jumping off a 19-feet-high platform as part of the physical tests, said the release.