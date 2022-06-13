1,477 techies turn cops in UP

Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Avanish Awasthi said: "In keeping with Yogi Adityanath's 100-day campaign to provide employment to the youth in the police department, the target of recruitment to 10,000 posts has been completed before the scheduled time."



He added that the state would also get 1,805 women sub-inspectors which would be a historic achievement in terms of women empowerment as well as women's safety and interests.



"Recruitment of a total of 500 candidates on compassionate grounds has also been made," he added.



Director General of the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB), R.K. Vishwakarma said that earlier a maximum of 1,000 or 1,500 posts of sub-inspectors were created, but for the first time 9,534 posts had been filled.



"As many as 12.5 lakh candidates had appeared for the online examination held from November 12 to December 2, 2021. The results were declared in April and document verification was done in May," he said.