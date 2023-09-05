15-20% spinal injuries in India due to road accidents, says doctor

About 15-20 per cent spinal injuries in India occur due to road accidents, which can be effectively managed by minimally invasive surgeries, said an orthopaedic surgeon on Monday ahead of the World Spinal Cord Injury Day.

World Spinal Cord Injury Day is observed on September 5 annually to raise awareness on spine injuries.

According to Dr. Ashish Tomar, Senior Consultant -- Orthopaedics and Spine Surgery, Sarvodaya Hospital, Faridabad, the chance of sustaining a serious spine and associated multiple injuries in road traffic accidents is quite high in our society today.

"We are receiving more and more patients of trauma and spinal cord injuries now due to the increasing number of road accidents.