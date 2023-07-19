15 electrocuted in U'khand: Congress condoles loss of lives

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday condoled the loss of lives due to the accident on the banks of Alaknanda river in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.

Fifteen people were electrocuted and seven injured on Wednesday at a sewage treatment plant of the Namami Gange project on the banks of the river, police said.

Superintendent of Police (Chamoli) Pramendra Dobhal said police went to the spot to prepare a report on the electrocution late on Tuesday of a person working on the project site. Around 11.30 am, a surge of electricity passed through a metal railing installed on the plant premises, killing 15 and injuring seven. It is still being ascertained how it happened, he added.