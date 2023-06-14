1.5 TW of wind, solar capacity needed each year by 2030 to meet 1.5 degrees limit

A new analysis which applies sustainability limits and minimises the need for carbon dioxide removal (CDR) finds new wind and solar needs to be installed five times faster by 2030 at a rate of 1.5 TW a year to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.



Global wind and solar capacity needs to increase to around 10 TW by the end of this decade, up from 2 TW in 2022. This is achievable if the recent acceleration in capacity additions is maintained.



"Everyone from the EU to the COP Presidency is calling for a global renewables target, but this must be based on the safest route to net zero. We've shown that if the world accelerates new wind and solar fivefold to at least 1.5 TW a year by 2030 while cutting fossil use by 40 per cent, we won't have to rely on potentially unsustainable amounts of carbon dioxide removal in the future," says Claire Fyson, Head of Policy at Climate Analytics.