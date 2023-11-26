15 years after 26/11, Mumbai banks on security 'kawach' to prevent repeat

Exactly 15 years after 10 Pakistani terrorists wreaked havoc for 60 hours at multiple locations on 26 November 2008, Mumbai now seemingly feels "safe and secure", owing to a variety of reasons.

The average Mumbaikar has only faint memories of the carnage that ensued after the 10 heavily armed men sneaked in through the Arabian Sea and then virtually laid siege to a small area of south Mumbai.

The final toll was 166, including major Sandeep Unnikrishnan of the Indian Army, plus nine gunmen, while the tenth attacker Ajmal Amir Kasab was nabbed alive, underwent a full, open trial in Indian courts, was convicted after four years, and then hanged on 21 November 2012 at Pune’s Yerawada Central Jail.

The nine others, who were gunned down in encounters with security forces at various locations, were buried in secret locations in Mumbai, as announced by then home minister, the late RR Patil, after Muslim organisations across the city declared that Muslim cemeteries had no room for terrorists.

The attacks, which virtually caught the Indian security set-up sleeping, led to a series of corrective measures, upgrades, reinforcements, better weapons, improved intelligence, and surveillance mechanisms, to avert a similar situation in future.