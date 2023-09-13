150 elephant corridors identified in India; West Bengal leads: Report

India has at least 150 elephant corridors spanning 15 range-states across four elephant-bearing regions, with West Bengal topping the list with 26 such land strips, according to a new Union Environment Ministry report.

The central government's 2010 Elephant Task Force report (Gajah report) listed 88 corridors in the country.

The latest report, titled "Elephant Corridors of India", also highlights that the intensity of elephant use has increased in 59 of these corridors, remained stable in 29 and decreased in 29 others. Of the total corridors, 15 have been impaired and require restoration efforts to restore functionality. Information regarding the current use of 18 corridors by elephants was unavailable.

An elephant corridor is a land strip facilitating the movement of elephants between two or more viable habitat patches. Corridors leading the animals away from forest habitats into human domain without connecting to viable habitat patches are not considered true elephant corridors.