16 million children in Pakistan affected by floods

"A lot of the mothers are anemic and malnourished themselves and have very low-weight babies. Mothers are exhausted or ill and they are unable to breastfeed. Millions of families have been forced from their homes, now living with little more than rags to protect themselves from the scorching sun as temperatures in some areas pass 40 degrees Celsius.



"Many families have been forced to seek shelter on slivers of higher ground, often alongside roads putting children at risk, as lower land is covered by huge expanses of stagnant water, extending as far as the eye can see. The additional threats of snakes, scorpions and mosquitoes are ever-present in the area," Fadil said.