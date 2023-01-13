17 booked after clash between police and Dalits in UP's Hathras

A youth with a sack can be seen and heard saying, "Have you seen any picture of Babasaheb or Gautam Buddha at the house of a Brahmin? Why have you people put these pictures inside this sack?"



Taking cognisance of the viral video, police launched an investigation and reached the spot.



Ashish Kumar, SHO of Sadabad police station, said, "The police team was attacked when they enquired whether permission was taken to organise the religious event by Dalit youths. A Sub-Inspector and a constable sustained injuries in the attack.



Seventeen attackers and 50 unidentified people have been booked under various sections. A probe is on in the matter."