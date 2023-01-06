Boost for Congress: 17 J&K leaders desert Azad, rejoin Congress

On December 30, the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad rejected the reports about his rejoining the Congress as "completely baseless" and alleged this was to demoralise his party workers.



Expressing "shock" at the reports in a section of media in this regard, Azad, in a tweet, said: "... Unfortunately such stories are being planted by a section of leaders in the congress party right now and are doing this just to demoralise my leaders and supporters.



"I dont have any ill will against congress party and its leadership, however I request them to tell these habitual story planters to refrain from doing so."