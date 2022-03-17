17 months after TRP scam, BARC resumes ratings for TV channels

As per the revised approved standards, audience estimates for these genres will only be released every week based on a four-week rolling average, said the official.



The BARC said that a level playing field has been ensured for all channels within the ecosystem with a single YUMI login access to the audience estimates.



Sensitive to the industry's need for past data for informed and equitable decision making, and as advised by the Centre, BARC will also release data for the previous 13 weeks -- for the period of Week 49, 2021 to Week 9, 2022-- only for the channels that have not chosen to opt out from receiving this data.