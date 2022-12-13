18 factories to be shut during Magh Mela in UP to check pollution

Eighteen factories in Kanpur, including tanneries will remain closed during the six 'Shahi Snans' in the upcoming Magh Mela in Prayagraj that begins next month.



Directives have been issued to stop the flow of effluents of 18 factories in the district to keep the river Ganga clean in view of the upcoming Magh Mela.



After the treatment, the leftover wastes generated during the manufacturing of leather products in these factories goes directly to the drains. These drains are mostly connected directly or indirectly to the Noon River. Later, this contaminated water reaches the Rind River and then flows into the Yamuna River which further meets at the confluence of Sangam in Prayagraj.