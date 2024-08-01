Jharkhand BJP MLAs indulged in hooliganism in Assembly: Speaker
Rabindra Nath Mahto said he was forced to suspend 18 BJP MLAs as they violated the decorum of the House
Jharkhand speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto said he was forced to suspend 18 BJP MLAs on Thursday, 1 August, as they indulged in hooliganism and violated the decorum of the house.
The saffron party legislators misbehaved with male and female marshals and flouted norms by uploading videos on social media platforms from inside the House, Mahto told reporters after the assembly was adjourned till Friday.
"I am deeply saddened by BJP MLAs' conduct. It is a black day in the 24 years of Jharkhand's history," he said.
Eighteen Jharkhand BJP MLAs were suspended from the assembly till 2 pm of 2 August and were removed by marshals after they refused to leave the House on Thursday.
The speaker took action against the BJP members after they created ruckus in the House in protest against the eviction of opposition MLAs by marshals on the previous day and Chief Minister Hemant Soren's "refusal" to reply to their queries.
Several BJP MLAs of Jharkhand spent Wednesday night in the assembly lobby after marshals evicted them from the well of the House where they were protesting against Soren's alleged refusal to reply to their questions on key issues including employment.
The house proceedings were scheduled to begin at 11 am on Thursday.
The BJP legislators, however, trooped into the well ahead of the start of the session and raised slogans demanding resignation of the chief minister. They were also seen tearing some documents while protesting.
Members of the ruling and opposition parties were seen exchanging heated arguments.