18 killed, 28 injured as bus plunges into Trishuli River in Nepal’s Dhading

At least 18 people were killed and 28 others injured after a passenger bus travelling from Pokhara to Kathmandu plunged nearly 300 metres into the Trishuli River in Nepal’s central Dhading district in the early hours of Monday, officials said.

The accident occurred around 1:30 am in the Bhaisigauda area of Benighat Rorang Rural Municipality, when the bus veered off the roadway and tumbled down a steep gorge before landing on the riverbank below. Authorities said 44 passengers were on board the ill-fated vehicle.

“We have sent 17 people who appear to have died on the spot for medical confirmation,” chief district officer Bijaya Raj Subedi told IANS. “Twenty-seven others have been rushed to local hospitals as well as medical facilities in Kathmandu for treatment.”

The cause of the crash remains unclear. “The bus was travelling in its own lane. The exact reason behind the accident has not yet been identified,” Subedi said, adding that an investigation is underway.