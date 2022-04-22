18 more test Covid positive at IIT- Madras

The Tamil Nadu state government has directed the state health department to test a minimum of 25,000 samples for the virus. Currently, 18,000 samples are tested on a daily basis.



In the wake of 30 people testing positive in two days, the state government conducted a high-level meeting of the health department officials. State Health Secretary Radhakrishnan, in a statement, said that the health department has called for strict adherance to Covid -19 protocols.



Tamil Nadu government has announced that wearing masks were mandatory and those who are not wearing masks would have to pay a fine of Rs 500.