18 opposition parties vow to fight 'Modi's politics of fear and intimidation'

In a move that could herald a new era of coalition politics and fall of the Modi government in 2024 Lok Sabha polls,18 political parties came together and decided to fight against ‘Modi’s politics of fear and intimidation’.

In a late-night meeting conveyed at Congress president, Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence, floor leaders of the 18 parties met on Monday and in “one voice decided to continue with their campaign against the Modi regime that is destroying democracy and that has subverted all institutions,” said Jairam Ramesh.

Importantly, the so far unseen unity among opposition parties came in the backdrop of the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi Gandhi from Lok Sabha and subsequent eviction notice sent to him to vacate his official bungalow.

Later, Khare in an apparent reference to Adani, after the meeting said that PM Modi is "trampling the interests of 140 Cr people.

“To save one man, Modiji is trampling the interests of 140 Cr people. To protect PM’s ‘Param Mitr’, BJP stalls Parliament that discusses people’s issues. If NO wrong is committed, why is govt shying away from opposition’s demand for a probe by Joint Parliamentary Committee?” Kharge wrote on Twitter.