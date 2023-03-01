19 MLAs from Cong and AAP suspended from Gujarat Assembly

A total of 19 legislators from the opposition Congress and the AAP were suspended from the Gujarat Assembly for a day on Wednesday after they shouted slogans against the BJP government before walking out of the House over the issue of a fake trainee PSI found undergoing training at a state-run police training academy.



When Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary rejected Congress' demand for a discussion on the issue on an urgent basis claiming that it is linked to the future of youths, 16 Congress MLAs and three from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), who were present in the House, staged a walkout as a mark of protest.



Gujarat Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs minister Rushikesh Patel moved a resolution for the suspension of these members for a day claiming that opposition MLAs raised placards and shouted slogans as a "pre-planned" strategy.