1984 anti-Sikh riots: DSGMC members stage protest outside court against Tytler’s bail

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) members on Saturday staged a protest outside Rouse Avenue Court, voicing their opposition against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler getting an anticipatory bail in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

Raising slogans and holding placards and posters which read --Jise honi thi jail use kyu mili bail and why Tytler was given bail?--scores of people demanded justice while protesting in front of court.

On Friday, the court granted anticipatory bail to Tytler in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi's Pul Bangash area.