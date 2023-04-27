1997 Uphaar fire tragedy: SC allows firm to move trial court for de-sealing of cinema hall

The probe agency and AVUT had contended that the plea seeking trial of IPS officer Amod Kanth, who as the DCP (Licensing) had allegedly allowed retention of 37 extra seats in the theatre in 1979 in violation of the Cinematograph Act, was still pending. Kanth has since retired.

The release of the cinema hall might lead to loss of crucial evidence that extra seats had resulted in closure of the gangway leading to the death of cinema-goers, the AVUT had said.

On April 20, the top court had quashed the trial court proceedings against Kanth over lack of sanction for his prosecution. The top court had held that the magistrate had erred in issuing summons against Kanth.

Fifty-nine people had died when a fire broke out during the screening of Bollywood movie 'Border' in Uphaar theatre in Green Park area of South Delhi on June 13, 1997. Over 100 were injured in the subsequent stampede.



On February 9, 2018, the top court had asked Gopal Ansal to serve a one-year jail term in the fire tragedy case, while his elder brother Sushil Ansal's imprisonment was set off against the term he had already served in jail.



A two-judge bench of the apex court had on March 5, 2014, held Sushil and Gopal Ansal guilty, but differed on the quantum of sentence to be awarded to them after which the matter was heard by a three-judge bench.



The Delhi High Court had on December 19, 2008 awarded one-year jail term to both Sushil and Gopal Ansal in the case while reducing the two-year sentence imposed on them by the trial court.