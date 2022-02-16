1st T20I: India win toss, opt to bowl against West Indies; Ravi Bishnoi makes debut

"We have to prepare ourselves with one eye on Australia. We have to keep ticking the boxes and that's been the message to the guys. We have played really well as a team but those little moments in the game is what we have to try and seize. Gives us a perfect opportunity to play a quality side like West Indies.



"They are going to challenge us, so let's see what we can come up with. We are playing with five batters, one all-rounder and two spinners, Ravi Bishnoi is making his debut. We have got three seamers and a few of those guys can bat as well. Yes (Ishan is opening)," he added.



On the other hand, West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard informed that all-rounder Jason Holder will miss this match due to injury and Roston Chase gets an opportunity in place of him.



"The toss is 50-50, we have to bat and we have to bat well. The body is good. Had a niggle in my left knee, worked with the physio in the gym and let's see what happens tonight.



"We try to stay in the present, what happened in the weekend is done and dusted. We had a conversation about it, happy for the guys who are selected but the business on hand now is to represent the West Indies. This is where it counts in international cricket and a lot of these guys are looking for opportunities," said Pollard.