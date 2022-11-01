2 dead, 3 rescued in Narela factory fire
The officials added that a rescue operation is underway to locate people suspected to be trapped
Two people were killed and three others rescued after a fire broke out at a footwear factory in Delhi's Narela industrial area on Tuesday, fire officials said.
The officials added that a rescue operation is underway to locate people suspected to be trapped.
Police said that few people were also injured and are getting treated at a hospital.
Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg said that a call regarding fire at a building in the area was received at around 9.35 a m following which 10 fire tenders were pressed into service.
"So far, three persons have been rescued and two to three people are feared trapped," said Garg.
