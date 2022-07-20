2 dead, over 2,600 people arrested from Railway premises over Agnipath protests: Govt

Two people died, 35 were injured and 2,642 arrested from railway premises during the agitation against the Agnipath scheme, the Railways informed the Parliament on Wednesday.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said separate data on the refund granted to passengers due to disruption of rail services on account of public disorder consequent to various agitations is not maintained.



He, however, said from June 14 22, a total refund of approximately Rs 102.96 crore was granted on account of cancellation of trains.