2 held, 6 cops suspended after clash with 'job aspirants' in Prayagraj

Two persons have been arrested and a case has been lodged against around 1,000 unidentified persons in connection with the alleged rioting and blocking of the rail track at the local railway station by some job aspirants.



Scores of students preparing for competitive exams had made an abortive bid to stop a passenger train. However, alert GRP and RPF personnel foiled their attempt to stop the train.



Six policemen have also been suspended with immediate effect for using unnecessary force during the incident which took place on Tuesday.



A letter petition has been filed in the Allahabad High Court by five lawyers, seeking a judicial probe in the lathi charge on students.



Meanwhile, the search is on for another accused who allegedly made provocative remarks on social media.



A senior police official told reporters that it appears that the accused had taken 'money from some political parties' to create unrest. A police team has been constituted to probe the incident from this angle.