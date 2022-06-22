2 held for assaulting delivery boy in Lucknow

Three days after a 25-year-old Dalit food delivery executive was allegedly thrashed and abused by a group of customers while delivering an order, Lucknow police have arrested two of them late Tuesday evening.

The delivery executive, Vineet Kumar Rawat, had alleged that the customer Ajay Singh, 40, had refused to take the food from his hands after he came to know that the former belonged to the Dalit community and also made casteist remarks against him.

Ajay along with others present in his house at that time, had reportedly thrashed Rawat.