2 held for issuing SIM cards on fake documents in UP

During the probe, the police found that more than 2,000 SIM cards were activated on the same number.



DCP Crime, Salman Taj Patil, said, "Vodafone distributors Abhishek Mishra and Harshit Mishra used to create fake identity cards by misusing the pictures of their customers. Using these fake identities, they used to sell SIM cards at exorbitant rates. These SIM cards were used to dupe people across the country. Several bank frauds were committed using these SIM cards."



The police official said that alleged irregularities on the part of the company were evident and thousands of SIM cards were issued with the help of a single Aadhaar card.



The Crime Branch is now investigating the alleged role of Vodafone Idea officials in the matter.



The Crime Branch, Kanpur Unit will also write to senior officials of the company in this regard. They will also write to the Department of Telecom, Government of India over the alleged irregularities in the procedure of issuing Vodafone Idea SIM cards.