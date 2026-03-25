2 killed, 23 injured as sleeper bus overturns in central Delhi; driver detained

Two passengers were killed and 23 others injured after a sleeper bus overturned near Hanuman Mandir in central Delhi’s Karol Bagh area early Wednesday, police said.

According to officials, the Delhi Police received a PCR call around 1 am reporting that several passengers were trapped inside an overturned bus. The vehicle, carrying around 30 passengers, had arrived in the national capital from Jaipur.

A police team led by the station house officer (SHO) of Karol Bagh, along with picket staff and night patrol personnel, rushed to the spot and found the bus lying on its side. “Passengers were trapped inside and crying for help,” an officer said.

Rescue operations were immediately launched by police personnel, the Delhi Fire Services, and local residents. A nearby JCB machine was pressed into service to lift the vehicle and extricate those trapped.