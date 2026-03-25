2 killed, 23 injured as sleeper bus overturns in central Delhi; driver detained
According to officials, Delhi Police received a PCR call around 1 am reporting that several passengers were trapped inside an overturned bus
Two passengers were killed and 23 others injured after a sleeper bus overturned near Hanuman Mandir in central Delhi’s Karol Bagh area early Wednesday, police said.
According to officials, the Delhi Police received a PCR call around 1 am reporting that several passengers were trapped inside an overturned bus. The vehicle, carrying around 30 passengers, had arrived in the national capital from Jaipur.
A police team led by the station house officer (SHO) of Karol Bagh, along with picket staff and night patrol personnel, rushed to the spot and found the bus lying on its side. “Passengers were trapped inside and crying for help,” an officer said.
Rescue operations were immediately launched by police personnel, the Delhi Fire Services, and local residents. A nearby JCB machine was pressed into service to lift the vehicle and extricate those trapped.
Around 10 critically injured passengers were initially rushed to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. Subsequently, 12 injured were taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, while one was admitted to Lady Hardinge Medical College, police said.
Two male passengers later succumbed to their injuries at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. One of the deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Shehbaj Alam, a resident of Bijnor. The identity of the second victim, believed to be in his mid-20s, is yet to be confirmed.
The driver of the bus, Pankaj Kumar (26), a resident of Alwar, has been detained and is currently undergoing treatment at Lady Hardinge Medical College.
Police said further investigation is underway, and details of all injured passengers are being compiled. Legal action against the driver will follow the completion of the inquiry.
Officials added that the prompt response by police, fire services, and local residents played a crucial role in rescuing passengers and preventing further loss of life.
With PTI inputs
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