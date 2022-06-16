2 killed as tree falls on hutment in J&K's Shopian
Two members of a family were killed and two others injured after a tree fell on their hutment in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, officials said on Thursday.
They said that following gusty winds on Wednesday evening, a big tree fell on a hutment in Zaban Gali in the forest area of Shopian.
"A woman identified as Sharefa Bano and her son, Idrees Ahmed were killed in the incident, while two other family members were injured. The injured have been shifted to hospital for treatment." the officials said.
