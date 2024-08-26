2 arrested for firing shots at cafe in southwest Delhi

The Delhi Police nabbed two men on Sunday night, 25 August who allegedly fired gunshots at a cafe in southwest Delhi's Satya Niketan area following an argument over sitting arrangements, officials said.

They were identified as Ahmed (26) and Mangal (26).

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rohit Meena said a call was received by the South campus police station around 9 pm regarding the shooting.

Beat staff from the police station reached the spot and nabbed one of the accused after a chase, he said.

Quoting a staff of the cafe, the DCP said some men had come to the eatery for dinner around 8.30 pm and one of them sat on a glass table.

The cafe owner, Rohit, objected to this and a heated argument ensued, he said.