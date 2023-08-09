2 professors sent notice for welcoming ABVP members by UP university

Two female professors from Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University have been served a notice by the university registrar for allegedly welcoming eight activists of the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), who were reportedly involved in vandalising the Vice-Chancellor’s office and assaulting the registrar on July 21.

Registrar Professor Ajay Singh has confirmed that, in accordance with university regulations, an explanation has been requested from two professors.

University authorities had lodged a complaint against 22 individuals, including student leaders. Following the filing of the First Information Report (FIR), police arrested eight ABVP leaders, who were subsequently jailed.

However, after 11 days, these students were released on bail on August 1.