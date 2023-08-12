2 students suspended for sharing videos of roommates on social media in UP

Two BHMS students allegedly shared objectionable photos and videos of their roommates with a senior student, causing a stir in the Ghazipur Homeopathic Medical College in Uttar Pradesh.

It is alleged that Mantasha Kazmi, a first-year student in the college, was making videos by clicking objectionable photographs of female students living with her.

The photos and videos were sent to a senior student named Mohammad Amir.

According to sources, the incident came to light when the victims discovered that their private photos and videos had been shared without their consent. Distressed by this invasion of privacy, the affected students reported the matter to the college authorities.

The girl students collectively complained about the matter on August 7. Following their complaint, the matter was investigated in which the allegations were found to be true.

This led to the suspension of both the students for six months. An inquiry committee has been constituted which will submit its report in a month and based on its findings, further action will be taken.