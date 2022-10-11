2 women killed in suspected case of human sacrifice in Kerala's Thiruvalla

He first created a fake social media account in the name of Sreedevi and became friendly with the couple, Bhagaval and Laila.



He convinced the couple that there is a person named Rashid, who has superpowers and if they please him, they will flourish financially.



Later, Shihab for the first time meets the couple and identifies himself as Rashid and they become friendly. The idea of a human sacrifice is discussed for which he and Laila should have sex in front of Singh.



Shihab says he will come back with a woman for the human sacrifice and in August arrived with a woman, who has now been identified as Rosalyn.



Later, he came with Rosalyn to the couple's house under the pretext that she will be paid Rs 10 lakh if she acts in a soft porn film.



Rosalyn was then asked to lie on a bed and as part of the film shooting, the accused trio tied her up on the bed. Soon, Singh came with a hammer and smashed her head.



Singh's wife Laila using a sword slashed Rosalyn's neck and used a knife to stab her private parts and that blood was sprayed around the house.



Later, Rosalyn's body was buried in the couple's house.



The couple finds that despite engaging in the human sacrifice, they find no change in their financial or economic status and called up Shihab.



Shihab said some bad omen has fallen upon the couple. Therefore, to come out of it, one more human sacrifice has to be conducted and soon he will bring another woman.



As planned, Shihab brought another woman, who was identified as Padmam from Tamil Nadu after which the human sacrifice was conducted.



Earlier, the Kochi Police Commissioner had said that this case was not normal.



"This is a sensational case and we need more time and I will be able to tell you... as the probe team are currently on the job," Nagaraju added.



Earlier, the Ernakulam police started a probe after a 50-year-old woman went missing on September 27.



After tracing the mobile call tower to Thiruvalla, the police found that the missing woman was in touch with Shihab, an agent.



Prior to September 27, another woman, also in her 50s, went missing from the same area at Ernakulam. In this case too the mobile call tower locations and the calls made by the missing woman were traced to Shihab.



The police first took Shihab into custody and then the alleged accused couple was also questioned.