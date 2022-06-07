2 YouTube channels booked, blocked for inciting communal frenzy though 'misleading' news

A case has been registered against two YouTube channels and they have been blocked for allegedly inciting communal frenzy by streaming "misleading" news about the imposition of curfew and riots in Bareilly, officials said on Tuesday.



Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan said "misleading" news about riots and imposition of curfew in Bareilly was flashed on the two YouTube channels.



Following this, a case was registered against the two channels -- RA Knowledge World and Bareilly Production -- under the Information Technology Act on Monday at the Kotwali police station, he said.