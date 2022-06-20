20 Indian fishermen released from Karachi jail

Twenty Indian fishermen were released from the Malir District Jail, Karachi in and were sent to Lahore by bus from where they will be handed over to Indian authorities through the Wagah border.



Their travel expenses were borne by the Edhi Foundation, and they were also given clothes, ration, essentials and cash as gifts as well, The Express Tribune reported.



They had been arrested for violating maritime boundaries and were released after completion of their sentences.