20 rescued after giant wheel stops rotating at Navratri fair in Delhi

At least 20 people, including four children, were rescued after a giant wheel (swing) in Navratri fair at outer North Delhi stopped working, an officer said on Thursday.

According to police, a giant wheel malfunctioned and got jammed due to mechanical failure at Subhash Ramleela being held at DDA ground Shukra Bazar in Narela around 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

“It happened due to a technical glitch as two trollies of the giant wheel tilted to one side and it stopped spinning. People were also in the giant wheel at that time and they got stuck,” said a senior police officer.

“With the help of the giant wheel operators, fire department, and police, all the persons were evacuated safely from the giant wheel and no one was injured,” said the officer.