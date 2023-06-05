200 Indian fishermen return to Vadodara from Pakistan

Over 200 Indian fishermen, who were jailed in Pakistan, returned to their homeland in Vadodara on Sunday night.

Arriving via a special train from the Wagah border, these fishermen were warmly welcomed by their loved ones and local authorities, marking the end of their years-long separation.

Among the released fishermen, 129 hailed from the Gir Somnath district, 31 from Devbhoomi Dwarka, two from Junagadh, five from Navsari, and four from Porbandar.

These individuals had been detained in Pakistani jails, but now, they were reunited with their families, bringing waves of joy throughout Gujarat.