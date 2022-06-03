200 women affected after gas leak in Andhra

Police said that all the affected employees were shifted to hospital and they are out of danger. Anakapalli Superintendent of Police Gautami Sali said that the gas is not fatal.



"There was a small leak in the scrubber region of Porus company, which led to ammonia gas leakage in the adjacent company, Brandix Apparel India. The staff present inside the Seeds Apparel India's hall complained of vomiting sensation and hence were shifted to the nearby hospitals," she said.



Brandix, which is located next to Porus, is spread over 1,000 acres land. Brandix campus has another company called Seeds Apparel India. There were 1,800 people working in the company.