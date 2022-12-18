2,000 Hepatitis C cases in UP village, locals say groundwater contamination high

Two brothers, Noor and Salman died due to Hepatitis C last month.



Hepatitis C and cancer cases are on the rise along with skin-related diseases.



Villagers claimed that the groundwater has been contaminated up to about 250 feet in the village.



Farmer Rajiv Chauhan said, "The lake is spreading cancer and jaundice here. About 500 people in the village are suffering from black jaundice and the lake is continuously increasing in size. Over a thousand bighas of farmers' land has already been submerged. We get drinking water from a place 3 km away."