2000 Red Fort attack: Delhi Prisons Department writes to city court to issue death warrant against guilty

The Delhi Prisons Department has written to a city court to issue a death warrant against the guilty in the 2000 Red Fort attack case, officials said on Monday.

The Supreme Court in November last year dismissed a plea by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Mohammad Arif alias Ashfaq seeking a review of its verdict awarding him death penalty.

A senior jail official said they have written to a court earlier this month and initiated further procedure. Arif has not appealed to the President for reducing his term.