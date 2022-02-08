2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case: Gujarat court convicts 49 accused, acquits 28 others

Those convicted by the court include Safdar Nagori, Javed Ahmed, Atikur Rehman.

The court, which gave the verdict in the terror incident after 13 years, had concluded the trial against the 77 accused in September 2021.

The 49 accused were convicted under Section 16 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, which deals with terrorism, and other provisions of the stringent act, as well as Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy), special public prosecutor Amit Patel said.

He said the prosecution had cited the incident as an act of terrorism, and as many as 547 charge sheets were filed and 1,163 witnesses examined during the course of trial.

"The court acquitted 28 accused, giving them the benefit of doubt. Further details will be clear from the judgement, which we have not yet gone through," he said.

Among those acquitted are Mohammad Irfan, Nasir Ahmad and Shakeel Ahmed.