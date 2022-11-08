2012 Chhawla gangrape-murder case: Prosecution failed to provide clear evidence, says SC

It may be true that if the accused involved in the heinous crime go unpunished or are acquitted, a kind of agony and frustration may be caused to the society in general and to the family of the victim in particular, however the law does not permit the courts to punish the accused on the basis of moral conviction or on suspicion alone, the bench said.



"The court is constrained to make these observations as the court has noticed many glaring lapses having occurred during the course of the trial. It has been noticed from the record that out of the witnesses examined by the prosecution, 10 material witnesses were not cross-examined and many other important witnesses were not adequately cross-examined by the defence counsel. It may be reminded that Section 165 of the Indian Evidence Act confers unbridled powers upon the trial courts to put any question at any stage to the witnesses to elicit the truth, it said.



The bench added, In the instant case, material witnesses examined by the prosecution having not been either cross-examined or adequately examined, and the trial court also having acted as a passive umpire, we find that the accused were deprived of their rights to have a fair trial, apart from the fact that the truth also could not be elicited by the trial court... The accused are acquitted from the charges levelled against them by giving them a benefit of doubt.