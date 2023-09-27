'2018-Everyone is a Hero' India's official entry to Oscars '24

Survival drama "2018-Everyone is a Hero", based on the Kerala floods that year, is India's official entry to the Academy Awards 2024, the Film Federation of India announced in Chennai on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, Girish Kasaravalli, noted filmmaker and chairperson of the selection committee, said the 16-member jury unanimously selected the Malayalam film to represent the country.

Kasaravalli, a renowned voice in Kannada cinema, said they had a lengthy discussion before choosing "2018" to represent India at the 2024 Academy Awards.

"The jury really represents the film fraternity... It was a pan-Indian selection. And we were happy that we were 16 members and we watched 22 films in one week's time. It was a difficult decision because there were so many good films and we had to analyse to find out which film had better merit. Finally, we decided on '2018 - Everyone is a Hero'," the filmmaker said.