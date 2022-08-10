2020 Bengaluru violence after social media post an act of terror, says Karnataka HC

The bench also stated that the accused gathered at the spot to create an act of terror as was mentioned by the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) charge sheet.



"This case attracts the Section 45 D (5) of UAPA Act. The charges made in the charge sheet prima facie seem to be true," the court said.



Mohammad Tahir, the counsel for the accused argued that the statements of the witnesses recorded before the City Crime Branch (CCB) and later with the NIA are different. "NIA has twisted the statements of witnesses as it wanted. The accused did not take part in the violence," he added.



Public Prosecutor P. Prasanna Kumar stated that the accused should not be given bail as their prima facie involvement has been proved.