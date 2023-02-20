2020 Delhi riots: Accused Shahrukh Pathan contends delay in trial before HC

The Delhi High Court on Monday was informed by Shahrukh Pathan, who had aimed a pistol at a policeman during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, that the conclusion of the trial has been delayed for a long time now and that for more than a year now, only two witnesses have been examined out of 40.



A single-judge bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma was dealing with Pathan's bail plea, which he moved last year in January in a case related to rioting and causing injuries to police personnel; charges against him have already been framed in this case.



Simultaneously, he is facing charges in another case in connection with aiming a pistol.