2020 Delhi riots: Court acquits nine accused

Pramachala added that even though Vipin attended the briefing at the police station everyday with Investigation officers (IOs), he did not formally record it anywhere.



The Additional Sessions Judge said: "In his cross-examination, Vipin conceded that there had been a briefing at the police station everyday, which was attended by him as well as IOs. Still, the knowledge about the involvement of the accused persons was not formally recorded anywhere, till April 7, 2020."



The court, however, noted that Vipin had stated that he had orally informed his senior officers about information with him, after about a week or 15 days of riots.



"No explanation has been offered for such delay in passing on such crucial information to senior officers by this witness," the court noted.



The court said: "If actually such information was given to the senior officers, then why didn't senior officers get such information recorded in a formal manner."



Pramachala added: "Keeping in view such delay in disclosure of vital information being recorded, I find it desirable to apply the test of consistent testimony of more than one witness, in the present case also."



Giving relief to the accused persons by granting them benefit of doubt, Additional Sessions Judge said: "Applying that test, I hold that sole testimony of PW9 cannot be sufficient to assume the presence of accused persons herein in the mob, which set ablaze property of the complainant in Chaman Vihar. In such a situation, accused persons are given the benefit of the doubt."